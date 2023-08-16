Dalmia Cement Honours 76 War Veterans in Celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day

Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL), one of the nation’s leading

cement manufacturers and subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), ushered in the

celebrations of India’s Independence by honouring 76 of the nation’s war veterans. Themed,

‘Saluting 76,’ the felicitation ceremony was held in different cities across Eastern states in

India.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the National Flag and singing of the national anthem.

This was followed by a programme honouring the veterans who had served in the Indian Army

and security services and recognized for their brave contributions. They were presented with a

plaque, a trophy, a shawl, an Indian National Flag and a booklet highlighting the 76 heroes.The

event was attended by Dalmia Cement state leaders, partners, and other key dignitaries.

The chosen 76 veterans belonged to the four states of East India- West Bengal, Odisha,

Jharkhand and Bihar. The event was launched in 2022, keeping with the Central Government’s

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative, which commemorates India’s 76th anniversary of

independence.

About Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited:

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE Code: 542216|NSE

Symbol: DALBHARAT and listed in MSE), is a leading player in the cement manufacturing segment and

has been in existence since 1939. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited prides itself on having one of the

lowest carbon footprints in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to

RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy

transition by taking a joined-up approach. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 43.7 MnT,

Dalmia Cement is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing group in India by installed capacity. Spread

across ten states and fifteen manufacturing units, the company is a category leader in super-specialist

cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country’s largest producer of Portland

Slag Cement (PSC). Visit us at http://www.dalmiacement.com.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...