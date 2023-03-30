Home

Entertainment

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Nani Gets The Biggest Opening of His Career With Fantastic Reviews – Check Detailed Analysis

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): South star Nani gets the biggest opening of his career as his latest film hits the screens on a pan-India level.

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates) Nani Gets The Biggest Opening of His Career With Fantastic Reviews – Check Detailed Analysis

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Telugu film Dasara, which has released in theatres on March 30, has done well on its opening day. The film has received good reviews from the critics and the audience alike, and that might just now help transcend into more numbers. Dasara has an opening of around Rs 15-18 crore gross from the AP/ TS regions, while the rest are expected to collect anywhere between Rs 2-5 crore gross.

The market has favoured Dasara hugely due to its pan-India status and the audience’s inclination towards South Indian movies, especially with a local story, and action. Now, this Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer has wrapped up its first-day business at around Rs 21-25 crore gross with a worldwide gross of around Rs 25-27 crore. This is a good number for a film that has clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa in the North and Tamil film Pathu Thala in Tamil Nadu.

DASARA TO SURPASS THE OPENING BUSINESS OF MIDDLE CLASS ABBAYI, NANI’S BIGGEST HIT SO FAR

With official numbers tomorrow morning, Dasara will rise as the highest opener in Nani’s career. The actor’s biggest film today is Middle Class Abbayi which was released in the year 2017 and ended its worldwide gross at Rs 70 crore gross – around Rs 37 crore gross in the opening weekend. Dasara is expected to go past this number considering the film has received some help from the partial Ram Navami holiday in some parts of the country.

After making his screen debut in 2008, popular star Nani has worked in 27 theatrical movies including Dasara, and out of these, only five have been declared total disasters at the Box Office. Dasara is expected to change Nani’s career and establish him as a legit pan-India star, one who can both perform and attract audiences to theatres.

While all eyes are on Dasara, Bholaa has received positive word-of-mouth, which will translate into numbers going forward. It will be interesting to see how Dasara and Bholaa collectively perform at the Box Office, especially in the North. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Nani’s Dasara!











