Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani Film Creating History For Him With Fabulous Numbers

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Creating History For Him With Fabulous Numbers – Check Detailed Report

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s pan-India film, Dasara hit the screens on March 30 and has been running fabulously at the Box Office. The film opened well on Thursday and while Friday saw a considerable drop in numbers, it was nothing that can’t be recovered in the rest of the weekend. The film’s performance is so good that it will soon become the highest-grossing Nani starrer, surpassing the lifetime numbers of Middle Class Abbayi which holds the record for the actor so far.

After opening at Rs 23.2 crore nett from all languages on Thursday, Dasara went on to collect Rs 12 crore nett on Friday (early estimates), as reported by the trade website sacnilk. The two-day total of the film stands at Rs 35.20 crore and gauging the trend, it will easily go past Rs 60-65 crore nett after its first weekend at the ticket window.

CHECK TWO-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF NANI’S DASARA IN INDIA:

Thursday: Rs 23.2 crore Friday: Rs 12 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 35.20 crore

Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara received positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. While the Friday drop is because of it being a working day, Saturday and Sunday will see this positive word-of-mouth translating into numbers for the film.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is also running decently in the Hindi belt. The film has collected around Rs 18.20 crore nett after its two-day run at the ticket window. The weekend is crucial for both the movies and it will be interesting to see what kind of jump they experience on Sat-Sun. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dasara!











