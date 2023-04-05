Home

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani Creates History For Himself, Gets His Biggest Movie Ever – Check Detailed Analysis

Nani’s Dasara is doing fabulous business at the Box Office worldwide, and now, it has set a new record for the actor.

Dasara Becomes Nani’s Highest-Grossing Film at Worldwide Box Office – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Dasara Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nani’s Dasara has hit the bull’s eye for the makers and also for the actor in the lead. The film, with just its four-day run, has become the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career. The pan-India biggie is doing fabulous business worldwide with over Rs 84 crore in four days, reported the trade website sacnilk.

This is the biggest for any film riding solely on Nani’s shoulders. His highest-grossing solo film was MCA Middle-Class Abbayi which collected Rs 70 crore worldwide in its lifetime run at the Box Office in the year 2017. Nani’s highest-grossing film, otherwise, is Eega (Makhhi) which was released in the year 2012 and collected a worldwide gross of Rs 102 crore. However, it was not a solo film for the actor and also starred Kiccha Sudeep.

The film has been doing good business across Telugu states and overseas as well. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara has grossed Rs 55 crore from Telugu states alone. In India alone, the film has collected Rs 68 crore which, again, is the highest number for the actor. The film has now become a clean hit at the Box Office and it will be hitting a gross collection of Rs 100 crore before the end of the first week.

CHECK THE SIX-DAY BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF DASARA:

Thursday: Rs 23.2 crore Friday: Rs 9.75 crore Saturday: Rs 12.1 crore Sunday: Rs 12.6 crore Monday: Rs 3.65 crore Tuesday: Rs 3.25 crore

Total: Rs 64.55 crore

Out of this Rs 64.55 crore nett, Rs 60.24 crore nett has come from the Telugu states, Rs 0.54 crore from the Tamil Nau states, Rs 0.12 crore from the Kannada version, and Rs 3.26 crore from the Hindi version, and Rs 0.39 crore from the Malayalam language version.

Dasara has received positive reviews and it has a good window to enjoy a fantastic run at the Box Office until Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits the screens on Eid this month. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dasara!











