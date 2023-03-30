Home

Entertainment

Dasara Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Dasara leaked online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh’s film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Dasara Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Dasara featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh hit the screens on March 30. The PAN-Indian film has been getting positive responses from the audience. However, Dasara has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. The film which was released on March 30 as this big Ram Navami film, especially in the south, has received good reviews. It’s a massy film with Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Fans are also calling the film, Nani’s best performance till date. Dasara has some spine-chilling scenes that will keep your eyes glued to the screen.

However, there is sad news for the makers and casts of Dasara as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, Dasara sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela and it takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar.

Dasara has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Bhola, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











