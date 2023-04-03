Dasara: The makers of the film have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

Dasara Makers Reduce Ticket Cost to Rs 112 For Hindi Audience

The makers of Dasara starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday. Nani’s latest film Dasara has touched Rs. 87 crore gross worldwide since. The makers of the film have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

Dasara Hindi’s Movie Ticket Price Dropped

As reported by the trade website sacnilk.com Dasara collected Rs 13 crore (early estimate) on its first Sunday, which is a drop from its opening day but a decent figure to hold up a good total in the longer run. The film has already emerged as the highest-grossing solo film of Nani’s career by crossing Rs 70 crore gross worldwide. The previous record holder was MCA Middle-Class Abbayi (2017) which collected Rs 70 crore worldwide gross while Dasara was running at Rs 71 crore after its three-day collections. The Sunday’s worldwide collections are yet to be out. Nani’s highest-grossing film, otherwise, is Eega (Makhhi) which was released in the year 2012 and collected a worldwide gross of Rs 102 crore. However, it was not a solo film for the actor and also starred Kiccha Sudeep.

Dasara has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles.

SS Rajamouli heaps praise on Dasara: ‘Career best performance by Nani’

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to heap praise on the film. He wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odella manages a tender heart-touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor’s performance was noteworthy.”

Dasara is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. Dasara has received positive reviews and it has a good window to enjoy a fantastic run at the Box Office until Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits the screens on Eid this month.

Watch this space for more updates on Dasara.











