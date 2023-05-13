Home

Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul Set Where Tunisha Sharma Died Engulfed in Fire

Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul set in Maharashtra’s Palghar district where Tunisha Sharma was found dead has been destroyed by fire.

Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul Set Engulfed in Fire: Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate demise on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul came as a huge shocker to her fans. The actor was appreciated for playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in the devnture television series. She was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan Khan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. Bhajanlal Studios, where Tunisha was found unconscious and later died was destroyed by a massive fire in the wee hours of Saturday. It was situated in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and major portions of Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul were shot there. The fire started at Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around Friday midnight, fire brigade officials told.

ALI BABA: DASTAN-E-KABUL SET DESTROYED BY FIRE

The fire was put out by around 4 am on Saturday, said a fire brigade official of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, as reported by PTI. Sheezan played the role of Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor has now been granted bail and is now slowly moving on with life. Sheezan has once again started coping with the loss and humiliation he and his family endured by connecting with fans and well-wishers on social media.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .
















