Dayaben Jald Dikhegi, Says Asit Kumar Modi on Disha Vakani Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ‘Dayaben Jald Dikhegi’, Says Asit Kumar Modi on Disha Vakani’s Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: It’s been years since actor Disha Vakani left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and never returned to play her iconic character Dayaben. The makers tried but couldn’t hire any replacement for the character. However, now, it seems like things have finally sped up. Or at least, that’s what the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi has hinted at. In his latest interaction with the media to announce actor Nitish Bhulani as the new Tappu, the producer once again answered the question about Dayaben’s return to the show.

Asit, who has been answering the same questions for years, said he has been trying his best to bring the old Dayaben back but all his efforts have gone in vain. When asked if he was bringing the old Dayaben or searching for a new one, Modi said, “Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye. Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai (It’s difficult to answer that question. We all want the old Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to join us back. I pray to God that she comes back to play this character once again. However, she has decided to prioritise her family over work now. Her return to the show seems difficult).”

DAYABEN TO FINALLY RETURN IN TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

TMKOC producer added that the fans have got nothing to worry about though. “Lekin ab Tappu aagaya hai toh ab nayi Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aa jayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye (Now that Tappu is here, Daya Bhabhi will also return. We’ll all see our Dayaben doing the same Garba and Dandiya in Gokuldham society. Please wait for some more time).”

Asit Modi went on to tell the audience that the wait is soon going to end now. He said it’s difficult to audition people while also making the show every day but things look better now. “Lekin main darshakon ki maang samaj sakta hoon ki who Daya Bhabhi ko miss karrahe hai, main aur mera parivaar bhi miss karta hai. Abhi zayda der nahi hai, ab Daya Bhabhi jald dikhengi (I can understand the demand of the audience. They miss Daya bhabhi. Even I and my family misses her a lot. You will see Daya bhabhi soon on the show now),” he concluded.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy series on Indian television. The show is loved for its innocence and its varied characters. Actor Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal in the show while Munmun Dutta essays the role of Babita ji. It will be interesting to see who steps into the shoes of Disha Vakani now or will the makers finally be able to convince the OG Dayaben to return?











