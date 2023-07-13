Home

Debina Bonnerjee Slams Trolls With Confidence Who Called Her ‘Choti Haathi’

Debina Bonnerjee was body shamed and that’s how confidently she gives back to trolls who called her ‘choti haathi’.

Mumbai: Actress Debina Bonnerjee, known for her roles in television shows, recently addressed the issue of trolls targeting her appearance. In a vlog post, Debina talked about body shaming and shared that she often receives comments referring to her as “choti haathi” and “mini haathi,” which mean “small elephant” and “baby elephant” respectively. However, instead of letting these derogatory remarks affect her, Debina chose to view them as motivation to work towards her personal best.

Debina Bonnerjee’s vlog post on body shaming

Having recently become a mother for the second time with the arrival of her daughter Divisha, Debina is currently focusing on taking care of her young children. Despite the challenges of post-pregnancy weight, she remains determined to achieve her fitness goals. She said in her recent vlog, “You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (Do not stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best. The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye (Let the abuses come). Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out.”

Debina regularly shares her motherhood journey and updates about her two daughters, Lianna and Divisha, on her Youtube channel. She recently mentioned that her mother has returned to help her at home, allowing her to continue managing various tasks. Despite the pressures of societal expectations and the comments she receives on social media about her physical appearance, Debina emphasised the importance of enjoying this stage of motherhood.

Debina has told earlier she hasn’t been able to lose the post-pregnancy weight yet. She highlighted the difficulty of maintaining a strict diet while being a lactating mother, as it can affect milk production.















