Oscars LIVE UPDATES: India stands tall at the 95th Academy Awards as it eyes to win in three major categories. Check out the live updates from the ceremony here.

Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Deepika Padukone in Black Looks Like Glam Goddess, RRR Team Wears Traditional

Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Tonight hits big as the 95th annual Oscars finally kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The star-studded ceremony has finally begun and is being hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel third time in the row. This year’s Oscars are a little extra special for India too, given that “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu hit film RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song against contenders like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Diane Warren. Also not to miss, Deepika Padukone who will become the third Indian presenter at the prestigious award ceremony.

Whoever ends up winning awards tonight, it’s clear the most awaited moments are stars fashion appearance at the red carpet. From Hollywood A-Listers to Bollywood superstars representing India at 95th Academy Awards, there will be every insight about show-stopping, glamorous ensembles at the red carpet. Deepika Padukone in black looking glam goddess to RRR Team spreading desi-ness at the occasion, let’s get into more deep insights of who-wore-what at Oscars 2023.

