Deepika RRR 2 Confirmed, Jr NTR-Ram Charan Return But SS Rajamouli Might Not

RRR 2 Confirmed, Jr NTR-Ram Charan Return But SS Rajamouli Might Not – Read Details

SS Rajamouli’s father and writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms RRR sequel and reveals that Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be back in action. He though maintains that Rajamouli might not helm the film.

RRR 2 with Jr NTR, Ram Charan but without SS Rajamouli? (Photo: AP)

RRR 2 confirmed: Ram Charan and Jr NTR are returning to play their iconic roles in the sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘RRR‘. However, while the stars make a comeback to convert it into a franchise, director SS Rajamouli might not be there. The director’s father and writer of RRR, KV Vijayendra Prasad informed about the sequel to RRR in an interview recently. While speaking to a news channel, the veteran writer confirmed that the film which got India its first legit Oscar win is going to have its sequel made.

Prasad though maintained that Rajamouli would be associated with the film in some capacity. He said the director may or may not return to helm the film but if he doesn’t, he would supervise the one directing it. While speaking to TV9, Prasad said, “We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR‘s film RRR. This movie will feature both stars and be made to Hollywood standards. A Hollywood producer is likely to be roped in for this film. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under his supervision.”

SS Rajamouli’s Film With Mahesh Babu

Meanwhile, the writer also expressed his excitement for his son’s upcoming film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. He said Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu is going to be even bigger than RRR. Tentatively titled SSMB29, it’s a big adventure film, reportedly an African Jungle Adventure and Mahesh Babu’s character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman from Ramayan. It will be full of action, thrills, and drama but also some bit of mythology which can usually be traced in Rajamouli’s films. “SSMB29 is an adventure movie and it will be much bigger than RRR,” revealed KV Vijayendra Prasad in the same interview.

RRR 2 will begin once SSMB29 is finished next year. Are you excited about RRR 2 already? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!















