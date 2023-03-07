Delhi High Court Upholds Action Against TVF Series ‘College Romance’ For Obscenity

Home

The Delhi HC has ruled that the language used in web series “College Romance,” which is streaming on OTT platform TVF, is filthy, profane, and vulgar and will corrupt the brains of young people.



Delhi HC Upholds Action Against ‘College Romance’: The Delhi High Court has ruled that the language used in web series “College Romance,” which is streaming on the over-the-top (OTT) platform TVF, is filthy, profane, and vulgar and will deprave and corrupt the brains of young people. The obscenity of the language used in the episodes, according to single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, was so extreme that it was impossible for her to hear in the chamber without shocking others in the vicinity. “This court notes that this is not the language that nation’s youth or otherwise citizens of this country use, and this language cannot be called the frequently spoken language used in our country,” the judgment noted.

The judge ruled that TVF, the show’s director Simarpreet Singh, and actor Apoorva Arora are liable to face action under Information Technology (IT) Act’s Sections 67 (publishing or transmitting any material that is lascivious in electronic form) and 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting material that contains sexually explicit act). Justice Sharma was dealing with the petitions filed by TVF, Singh and Arora against order of Additional Sessions Judge and the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The ACMM had directed the police to register FIRs against the petitioner under Sections 292 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act and the she upheld the ACMM’s order.

In the name of individual freedom, she said, such language cannot be provided to the general public or portrayed to the world as if this is the language our nation and young people at educational institutions speak. “Holding so, will amount to a dangerous trend and will be against public interest,” the judge said. The court said that the language does not pass test of morality, decency, and community test of a common man.

“The language which is being today called normal college culture and lifestyle is bound to percolate to school going children since it is unclassified and tomorrow may be called normal school culture, since the new generation will learn from the older generation. It will be a sad day for society in case the same vulgar and obscene language is spoken in schools, streets and houses in the name of new culture of the students,” the order read.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.












