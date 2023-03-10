Home

Nothing Suspicious About Satish Kaushik’s Death: Delhi Police Breaks Silence on How The Actor Died

In a new report, Delhi police sources speak more about the cause and the time of Satish Kaushik’s death, who succumbed to a heart attack on his way to a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Satish Kaushik’s death cause and time: Satish Kaushik died in Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor’s postmortem was conducted at a hospital in the capital after which the body was sent to his Mumbai home where the last rites took place on Thursday evening. In a report published by NDTV now, Delhi Police sources have spoken about the real cause and the time of the actor’s death.

DELHI POLICE BREAKS SILENCE ON SATISH KAUSHIK’S DEATH CAUSE AND TIME

The report mentioned that the 66-year-old died of a heart attack on his way to the hospital and the postmortem report revealed nothing suspicious about his death. The police sources said Kaushik was in Delhi to celebrate Holi with a friend and after spending the day at his farmhouse in Delhi’s Bijwasan area, he tried to fall asleep. However, he started feeling unwell and informed his manager about the same. He was initially taken to the nearby Gurugram hospital – Fortis, however, he couldn’t make it and died on the way.

Since he came from Delhi, the hospital staff informed the Delhi police after which he was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy during the wee hours. Speaking to ANI, the late actor’s manager said, “He slept at 10.30 pm. Around 12.10 am, he called me, complaining of breathlessness.”

The postmortem was conducted on Thursday morning after which the body was handed over to his family and was flown to Mumbai. Further investigation is underway and people close to him are in touch with the police for more formalities.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S LAST HOLI

Satish Kaushik was a loved and respected figure in the Indian film industry. He shared a close bond with Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher who were also his initial days of struggle in the film industry. A day before his death, the actor played holi at Javed Akhtar's house in Mumbai. He also took to social media to share happy glimpses from his festivities. In an interview with ETimes, his friend and director Rumi Jaffery revealed that he was doing fine and was focussing on his health more, however, he was travelling a lot. The director mentioned that he was advised against travelling this much and leaving for Delhi on Holi but he insisted. Nobody knew it was his last journey. May he rest in peace!












