Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police Recovers ‘Objectionable Medicines’ From Farmhouse Where Actor Stayed

Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police have found packets of ‘objectionable medicine’ from the farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi where he fell sick and later died.

Satish Kaushik

Days after the demise of 66-year-old veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, a crime team of Delhi’s South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the deceased actor was staying, sources said on Saturday. The police are probing the death case of the late actor and are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report. As per a NDTV report, the probing team recovered some ‘objectionable medicines’ from the farmhouse in Delhi’s Bijwasan area. “A party was organized in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist,” Delhi Police sources said, adding that the organizer industrialist is also wanted in some case. Police are going through the guest list to find out who were present in the farmhouse’

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away in Gurugram on Wednesday. On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos from the party went viral after news of his sudden demise broke. He was in Delhi to attend the Holi party of a close friend when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.

The Delhi Police decided that his postmortem would be conducted by the Medical Board at Deen Dayal Hospital in Harinagar since he had gone from Delhi. Police sources said that the people who took Satish Kaushik to the hospital are in touch with them. The police have started investigating this matter from several angles. It is believed that the cause of death will soon be clear.

Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday, March 9.











