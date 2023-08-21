Denver Teams Up with Sourav Ganguly: Unleashing the Real Scent of Success

Denver, a prestigious Men’s brand renowned for its captivating fragrances in India and abroad,is super thrilled to announce cricket legend and global youth icon Sourav Ganguly as the face of its upcoming TVC campaign. This endorsement represents a major advancement for Denver, as it aims to enhance its reach and awareness among its target audience.

Denver has been synonymous with excellence, carving a niche as the preferred choice for the youth and professionals of the nation. With an unwavering commitment to providing products that exude elegance and sophistication, Denver’s products have become a symbol of aspiration and self-assuredness.

Sourav Ganguly, a self-made legend and global success icon, is the name that resonates with determination, dedication, and triumph, and embodies the spirit of Denver’s brand values. As a remarkable individual celebrated for his unwavering commitment, he truly exemplifies the essence of real success through hard work, passion, and dedication. His journey is an inspiration that encapsulates the very essence of Denver – “The Real Scent of Success.”

On that note, Sourav Ganguly expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “I am honoured endorsing Denver, a brand that echoes the essence of success. Much like in cricket, where persistence and passion lead to victory, Denver has succeeded in the world of fragrances and grooming. I believe this endorsement will resonate with people who strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

“We are overjoyed to welcome Sourav Ganguly into the Denver family, “Sourav Ganguly is more than just a cricket icon; he is globally acclaimed as a symbol of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. He is a self-made legend who has carved his own path. With his immense popularity, both on and off the field, and his unparalleled connection with cricket fans and youth, we believe that no one else could represent Denver’s commitment to success as effectively as him. This partnership is an exciting chapter in Denver’s journey as we continue to inspire and empower our consumers.” Said Mr. Saurabh Gupta – MD & CEO, HSPL.

Mr. Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager, Denver said, “We are extremely excited about this new endorsement, as a fan myself it was a real pleasure working with him, with his fandom and followership, we are looking forward to manifold Denver’s reach and TOMA. It is certainly going to be a victorious milestone for us”

The upcoming TVC campaign is set to capture the hearts of millions as Sourav Ganguly’s story intertwines with Denver’s legacy of success. The campaign promises to be a celebration of aspiration, dedication, and the realization that true success is a journey that resonates with each one of us.

