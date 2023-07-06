Devil: Nandamuri Kalyanram Plays British Secret Agent in Upcoming Epic Actioner

Menu
Nandamuri Kalyanram, who will be seen in the NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’, is set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film ‘Devil – The British Secret Agent’.



Published: July 6, 2023 8:03 PM IST


Nandamuri Kalyanram Plays British Secret Agent in Epic Saga: Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyanram, who is known for films like ‘Bimbisara’, ‘Amigos’ and will be seen in the NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’, is set to enthral the audience with is upcoming film ‘Devil – The British Secret Agent’. The film is set in the pre-independence era and stars Nandamuri as the titular character. The film is touted as a period spy-thriller.

The glimpse of the film, which was recently unveiled, features high production value, sturdy camera work and an impactful background score. The glimpse also shows Samyuktha Menon as Devil’s action, romance, and a mission to solve a secret raises the intrigue. The ferocious and clever agent named Devil is introduced in the glimpse with solid anticipation and merges with the backdrop of the period action with good work on the production design, costumes and action using guns and blade weapons.

‘Devil’ is presented by Devansh Nama, produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Directed by Naveen Medaram, Devil has its story, screenplay and dialogues provided by Srikanth Vissa. Further details with regards to the film are awaited.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.










