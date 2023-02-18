Dhanush Film Beats Kartik Aaryan Shehzada – Check Detailed Report

Home

Vaathi / SIR Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush’s film flies high at the ticket window. Check detailed numbers here.

Vaathi/ SIR Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush’s latest film Vaathi, or Sir hit the screens on February 17. Vaathi’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama is released along with the Telugu version titled Sir. Both versions have got a great number of screens, and the FDFS (First Day First Shiw) for the film began at 8 am. Dhanush has aced in the film and sent out a beautiful message. Directed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi/Sir is made suitable for both language audiences, and the film speaks about an important issue about education. In the film, Dhanish delivered a solid performance in his role as a teacher as he questions the educational system through his powerful dialogues.

Vaathi/Sir’s numbers at the box office has matched the hype. As per early estimates, the movie has opened to around Rs 14 crores at the box office worldwide with Rs 8 crores from Tamil Nadu alone.

Vaathi/SIR performed well on its first day at the box office and earned roughly Rs 15 crore India net. According to Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, “. @dhanushkraja ‘s scores his biggest Telugu grosser with #SIRMovie as it surpasses his previous best #RaghuvaranBTech ‘s lifetime share.”

With Premieres and before EOD Day 1, @dhanushkraja ‘s #SIRMovie / #Vaathi crosses the $100K mark in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 18, 2023

Vaathi Beats Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada on day 1 of the box office

Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has earned Rs 7 crore approx. on day 1 at the box office already under its belt.

Vaathi/SIR Star Cast

Vathi/SIR also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena as supporting actors.












