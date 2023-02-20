Dhanush Film to Cross Rs 50 Crore Today – Check Detailed Report

Home

Vaathi/SIR Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush’s Film to Cross Rs 50 Crore Today – Check Detailed Report

Vaathi/SIR crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide after day 3 of the film release. Check the reports in detail.

Dhanush starrer Vaathi / SIR was released on Friday, and since then the film is winning the hearts of the audience. In the film, Dhanush is a third-grade junior lecturer at Tripathi Educational Institutes, where he stands against the institutes. The first weekend numbers are out and we can say Vaathi/SIR has opened to decent word of mouth from the audiences. The film already created a positive buzz with the premiere screenings and on day 3, Vaathi/SIR crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide. The bilingual film marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu language, where it has been released as SIR. Both versions are performing well at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, Vaathi/SIR has so far earned Rs 33 crore net in India in its opening weekend. The film shows strong numbers in some overseas markets means the Venky Alturi directorial completed worldwide gross with Rs 50.30 crore.

Vaathi/SIR also stars Samyuktha Menon, P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Samuthirakani in key roles. The story revolves around a teacher, who stands up to a greedy businessman’s bid to privatise education, and ensures that students at his government school get good placements. The film is directed by Venky Alturi.











