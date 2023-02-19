Dhanush Starrer Gets Advantage From Maha Shivratri Holiday – Check Detailed Report

Vaathi / SIR Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush starrer SIR has been released in Telugu primarily was simultaneously shot in Tamil language as Vaathi. The movie is about a third-grade junior lecturer at Tripathi Educational Institutes, where Dhanush stands against the institutes. He provides education to children in exchange for business profits. Released on February 17 in theatres, Vaathi/SIR has opened to the decent word of mouth from the audiences. The film already created a positive buzz with the premiere screenings and on day 2 it performed great with Maha Shivratri holiday. Including additional expenses, Dhanush’s film will be crossing the line for Telugu states distributors with its 3 or 4 days figures.

Vaathi/SIR opened with more than Rs 9.70 crore on Day 1 and on Day 2, the film collected more than the opening day, with Rs 11 crore in all territories, which is a positive sign for the film. The total collection is more than Rs 20 crore.

Vaathi/SIR also stars Samyuktha Menon, P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Samuthirakani in key roles.