Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt Are A Delight In This Photo From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra dropped a picture on Instagram which shows his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt sitting right next to him. Dharmendra holds a tablet in his hand in the picture.



Among the many films that fans are waiting to watch in theatres, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at the top of the list. The teaser of the movie was dropped recently and has left people in awe of the romantic chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Additionally, the ensemble star cast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi is something that cinemagoers are really looking forward to. Well, it seems that the star cast of the film has developed a strong bond with each other. The new picture of veteran actor Dharmendra with Alia Bhatt is proof enough.

Dharmendra dropped a picture on Instagram which shows Alia Bhatt sitting right next to him. While she is seen dressed as Rani, her character from the film; Dharmendra holds a tablet in his hand. Needless to mention, Alia looks mesmerising in her green ensemble. In the picture, both actors are looking at the screen of the tablet. Sharing the picture with Alia, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic past ….. ……Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Talking about the film, it has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Karan Johar will be making a directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. Its storyline revolves around two families- the Randhawas and the Chatterjees. While the Randhawas include Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand; Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly will be playing the Chatterjee clan.

Interestingly, the lead actors of the film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, have reunited for their second collaboration in the film after Gully Boy. Both actors share a great bond in real life and have been friends for a while now.

As far as the work front is considered, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in her Hollywood debut, titled Heart of Stone. Dharmendra will be a part of Apne 2.















