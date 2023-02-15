Dharmendra Hits The Bulls Eye With His Transformation as Sufi Saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in Epic Series Taj Royal Blood

Home

Dharmendra Hits The Bull’s Eye With His Transformation as Sufi Saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in Epic-Series Taj: Royal Blood

Dharmendra is coming up with one of the most prominent roles in his cinematic career as he plays Sufi Saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in Epic-Series Taj: Royal Blood.

Dharmendra Plays Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj: Royal Blood: Dharmendra is back in action as the veteran actor recently shot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, he recently unveiled his new look from Taj: Royal Blood and left his fans surprised. Dharmendra portrays the Sufi Saint Shaikh Salim Chishti in the epic web-series. He has previously worked in epic-dramas like Haqeeqat and Razia Sultan as well. The veteran was commonly famous for his He-Man image as he did action roles in films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Pratigya, Sholay, Dharam-Veer and Shalimaar. However, he also did some pathbreaking cinema with films like Bandini, Anupama, Satyakam, Mera Naam Joker, Life…In A Metro and Johnny Gaddaar. Dharmendra’s new period drama show will be streaming on ZEE5.

CHECK OUT DHARMENDRA’S VIRAL LOOKS:

Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IQpAoaS67y — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

an other look…… hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/TsYlHBKXXt — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 15, 2023

TAJ: ROYAL BLOOD MARKS DHARMENDRA’S RETURN TO EPIC-DRAMA AFTER RAZIA SULTAN

The actor captioned his post as, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes,” as she shared his look as the Sufi saint during Mughal empire. He dropped another painted avatar of himself in the getup and wrote, “another look…… hope you like it.” Dharmendra had earlier played Jamal ud-Din Yaqut, an African Siddi slave in Kamal Amrohi’s Razia Sultan. Jamal later became a close confidante of Razia Sultan, the ruler of Delhi Sultanate. Taj: Royal Blood is the fictionalised tale of the Mughal era in India during Emperor Akbar’s reign. The series also highlights on the downfall of the Mughal kingdom as it narrates about Akbar’s quest for finding a worthy successor. Naseeruddin Shah essays Akbar in the magnum opus.

Taj: Royal Blood stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

The series is produced by Contiloe Digital and William Borthwick is the showrunner, while Simon Fantauzzo and Ronald Scalpello are the writer and director respectively.

