Dharmendra Thanks Fans For Their Wishes On Karan Deol’s Wedding In Unique Way

Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol expressed his gratitude and appreciation to his fans and well-wishers for their heartwarming wishes on the marriage ceremony of his grandson, Karan Deol.



Dharmendra conveys his gratitude to fans.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol recently conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to his friends and well-wishers for their warm wishes on his grandson Karan Deol’s marriage ceremony. Karan, the son of actor Sunny Deol, tied the knot with long-time partner Drisha Acharya earlier this month. Dharmendra could not hold back his joy on the occasion. It seems the actor is still on cloud nine. Dharmendra showcased his affectionate side with a heartfelt post on social media. In his Twitter post, Dharmendra dropped pictures indicating how overwhelmed he was with the good wishes. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Friends, grateful to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony.” The message resonated with his followers and quickly garnered attention and love from fans.

Dharmendra’s Humble Gesture

Dharmendra’s gesture reflects the strong bond he shares with his fans and the immense gratitude he feels towards them. The veteran star always remains humble and appreciative of the love and support he receives from his well-wishers.

In addition to thanking his devotees for their well wishes, the actor included a picture of both his old avatar and current avatar in his tweet. Dharmendra’s warmth and affection for his grandson were evident in the picture he shared, showcasing the happiness he experienced during the celebrations.

Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🧿🙏 pic.twitter.com/hMEJEOuKQT — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2023

Fans React

Dharmendra’s heartfelt post expressing his gratitude for the good wishes on his grandson Karan’s marriage ceremony received an overwhelming response from fans. The comments section on the post was filled with messages of love, blessings, and congratulatory notes from his devoted followers.

Fans expressed their joy for the Deol family’s special occasion and conveyed their warm wishes for a blissful and prosperous married life for Karan and his wife. Many fans also praised Dharmendra for his dance performance at Karan’s wedding.

Dear uncle, Good Morning!!☀ It was great to see you all together on the occasion of your grandson’s wedding…💐💐 pic.twitter.com/UMbOCFCCAg — Manish Mishra (@Manish_Scribe) June 23, 2023

Your dance at Karan’s wedding was lovely sir.

love you sir ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

And best wishes for Karan and drisha 👍 — POONAM SHARMA (@POONAMS67247284) June 22, 2023

Love you sir ji pic.twitter.com/EEzlx9qOLX — Dheeraj Gocher (@DheerajGocher5) June 23, 2023

Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya’s Wedding

On June 18, Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya, who is the great granddaughter of esteemed filmmaker Bimal Roy. The wedding reception of Karan was a star-studded event. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher, graced the occasion with their presence.















