Dia Mirza: I Said No When I Needed to | Womens Day 2023

Home

Video Gallery

Dia Mirza: I Said ‘No’ When I Needed to | Women’s Day 2023 – #GrowBold

Dia Mirza looks back at her 23 years in the industry as a woman and how she learned to say ‘no’ the hard way. The actor and former beauty queen also explores how her aim is bigger than just being a part of the industry.

Dia Mirza says more women leaders can make this world a better place to live. In our Women’s Day special conversation, the actor comments on the commodification of women in the industry, and how sisterhood is the way to go. She says she has learned to say ‘no’ and that has provided her significant peace of mind. Dia says as a woman, it’s important to understand the importance of saying ‘no’, however, one should know that it comes with a cost.

The actor talks about being a new mother and how it adds to one’s strength as a woman. For Dia, the bigger goal is to achieve a wholesome life. She also speaks about being stereotyped in the movies but then she wonders how both men and women have been equally typecast in the industry. She mentions how their wonderful gesture of having a female priest solemnize their wedding, broke the internet. Dia says they didn’t decide on making any statement back then but eventually, it became a big statement breaking traditional gender roles and she is proud of all that. Here’s part II of our special conversation with Dia Mirza on Women’s Day 2023 as we explore what #GrowBold means for women in the industry. Scroll up and watch again!



