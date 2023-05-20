Diana Penty Glitters Her Way Through Cannes 2023, Fans Say Indias Kohinoor- See HOT Pics

Home

Entertainment

Diana Penty Glitters Her Way Through Cannes 2023, Fans Say ‘India’s Kohinoor’- See HOT Pics

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty becomes one of the most popular Indian celebs to won heart with her breathtaking ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock – PICS

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 began with thunder on May 16, and it has already attracted a number of the biggest Indian celebrities. The newest Indian celebrity to create a name for herself at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 is Diana Penty. Even among desi celebrities, her beautiful debut appearance is being hailed as the ‘best’ so far. The Cocktail star flaunted her slender figure in designers Falguni and Shane Peacock’s bejewelled co-ord set with a lot of bling at the global event. Diana Penty shared her breathtaking pictures on a terrace with a view of the French Riviera. She captioned her photos, “All that glitters…✨ #Cannes2023.”

Diana Penty looked like a vision to behold in a shimmery co-ord set that featured a crop top and skirt. Her entire outfit was studded with red and blue-coloured gems. Her infinity blouse came with a high-neckline, while her pencil-fit skirt accentuated her curves.

DIANA PENTY MAKES JAWS DROP WITH HER BEJEWELLED LOOK FOR CANNES

Diana Penty’s pictures went viral in no time as her fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis. Her fans hailed her impeccable fashion taste. One of the users wrote, “Killed it. Specially hair with this whole look uffffff. So filmy but sexy love the jewl look .” Another user wrote, “It seems as if 5 moons of the beauty have just appeared together in the sky.” Many users hailed her as India’s Kohinoor in the comment section. The third user wrote, “Your beauty cannot be captured by megapixels.” One of her fans also said, “Looking so hot, just like a special diamond dropped from heaven.”

Diana Penty debuted on the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. She had been dressed in a beige off-the-shoulder gown. She also attended a Chopard party at Cannes 2019 with Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

What are your thoughts on Diana Penty’s Cannes 2023 look?















