Did Harrdy Sandhu Confirm Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Here is What The Singer Said

Did Harrdy Sandhu Confirm Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Here’s What The Singer Said

Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines ever since she was spotted with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha for a dinner date in Mumbai. There are rumours that they are going to get married. Though both Parineeti – Raghav have so far not said anything about their relationship status, her co-star, singer Hardy Sandhu has confirmed that the two are getting married.

Harrdy Sandhu, in his latest interview, told DNA India that he is happy for Parineeti and Raghav. While promoting his new song Yaad Aati Hai, Harrdy said, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck. When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.’ Harrdy even confirmed that he has spoken to Parineeti, “Yes, I have called and congratulated her.”

Harrdy and Parineeti have worked together in 2022 spy-thriller Code Name: Tiranga.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti were spotted last night at the Delhi airport when the AAP leader arrived to pick up the actress. As they exited the airport, Parineeti and Raghav didn’t react to the media as they were surrounded by security. Chopra was wearing a black T-shirt with a long black jacket over jeans. She was also wearing her spectacles. Raghav, on the other side, wore a light blue shirt with dark pants.

A few days ago, AAP member Sanjeev Arora had congratulated the duo for their “union” a few days ago. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!”

Raghav and Parineeti have been friends for a long time as they both have studied at the London School of Economics (LSE).

