War 2: Hrithik Roshan recently penned a witty birthday post for Jr NTR, while netizens are going bonkers over the major hint in his tweet.

Did Hrithik Roshan Just Confirm War 2 With Jr NTR on His Birthday?

Did Hrithik Roshan Just Confirm War 2 With Jr NTR: Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for his next action flick Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. The duo has previously worked in Bang Bang and War 2. However, the latter is considered one of the most successful collaborations of Siddharth and Hrithik. The character of Kabir played by the actor is considered one of the most interesting secret agents in YRF’s spy universe. After Tiger Shroff in War, it was expected that an actor with massive fan base and the persona of an action hero would be cast in the sequel. Amid reports of Jr NTR joining the spy saga Hrithik dropped a major hint on the former’s birthday.

CHECK OUT HRITHIK ROSHAN’S VIRAL BIRTHDAY POST FOR JR NTR:

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace …until we meet 😉 Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

HRITHIK ROSHAN PENS A SWEET BIRTHDAY WISH FOR JR NTR

The Fighter actor almost confirmed NTR’s presence in War 2 in his witty and sweet birthday post. He wrote “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend).” Entertainment portal Pinkvilla had earlier claimed in its report about Aditya Chopra being interested in reaching out to the South Indian market with War sequel. “War 2 will see Hrithik Roshan taking on the South Superstar, NTR Jr. in a bloody battle that will ride on adrenaline-pumping action sequences to be remembered for years to come. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and go on floors by the end of this year,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The report also said, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

Hrithik’s next release Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

