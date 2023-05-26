Did Salman Khan Bodyguard Stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023 Netizens React to Awkward Moment

Home

Awkward Moment! Did Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023? Netizens Strongly React

Did Salman Khan’s security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently attending the IIFA in Abu Dhabi. While the actors are grabbing the attention for their presence, one of their videos has also become the talk of the town. Vicky Kaushal can be seen in a video from the event while taking a picture with a fan as Salman enters from the opposite side, escorted by his security. He attempts to shake hands with Salman, but the actor’s bodyguards appear to be in the way. As the video went viral on social media, many have reacted to the video.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens React Strongly After Watching The Video

One of the users wrote, “That’s so mean Vicky respects everyone including srk Amir Hrithik Anil Kapoor Akshay he wish everyone sir”. Another user wrote, “That looked pretty cold. I could feel the temperatire drop in the room from way over here. Could SK have at least smiled a *little*? Vicky, keep being the nice guy. Your star is on the rise.” The third one said, “Oh 😱 my gosh….. What a cold shoulder”.

Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and others are attending the event.

IIFA’s mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The grand finale – Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

