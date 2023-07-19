Home

Did Shah Rukh Khan Choreograph Beqarar Karke Dance In Jawan? Here’s What We Know

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan himself choreographed the dance moves for Beqarar Karke song. SRK’s quirky dance steps have grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will release on September 7.

Remember Jawan’s prevue? One unforgettable moment from the video was Shah Rukh Khan breaking out into an impromptu dance on the song Beqarar Karke. But do you know who choreographed the dance moves?. Bollywood superstar SRK who is looking forward to his upcoming release Jawan has added another feather to his cap. Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into a new role for his next project, that of a choreographer. The actor choreographed the dance to the retro song Beqarar Karke, as per reports. The scene features Shah Rukh Khan sporting a bald look and vibing to the classic song inside a metro compartment.

Shah Rukh Khan Turns Choreographer For Jawan

In the Jawan prevue, Shah Rukh Khan’s dancing skills have been equally appreciated as his action-packed scenes. The Pathaan star managed to groove in a sinister, yet hilarious, manner to the 1962 released song Beqarar Karke. The scene went viral in no time. Netizens loved the quirky dancing moves and flooded the comment section with memes and reactions.

Reports suggest that King Khan himself choreographed the song. A source told Pinkvilla, “It was SRK himself who considered the idea of introducing dance moves in Beqarar Karke sequence playing in the background. He took the responsibility to choreograph the steps on his shoulders, this idea completely transformed the scene and made it much more fascinating.”

Jawan Prevue

After the electrifying Jawan prevue, fans are waiting for the first song from the film. The Atlee directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. Apart from SRK, the action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. If you have missed the Jawan’s Prevue, check it out here:

SRK’s Recent And Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan, which became the highest earner of 2023. The film marked SRK’s return to the big screen after four years. The actor will be next seen in Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Post that, the superstar will be seen working with his daughter Suhana Khan.















