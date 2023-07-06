Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Did Vivek Agnihotri Take a Sly Jibe at Salaar Teaser Glamourising Violence in Cinema

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Did Vivek Agnihotri Take a Sly Jibe at ‘Salaar Teaser?’: ‘Glamourising Violence in Cinema’

Vivek Agnihotri recently tweeted about ‘glamourising violence in cinema’ amid Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar teaser’ release.

Did Vivek Agnihotri Take a Sly Jibe at 'Salaar Teaser?': 'Glamourising Violence in Cinema'
Did Vivek Agnihotri Take a Sly Jibe at ‘Salaar Teaser?’: ‘Glamourising Violence in Cinema’

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Jibe at ‘Salaar Teaser’: Vivek Agnihotri is known for being opinionated about socio-political issues and cinema. The filmmaker, who has created his own brand of filmmaking through movies like Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, never shies away from calling a spade a spade. Vivek is currently geared up for his upcoming film The Vaccine War which is about the efforts of Indian scientists and doctors during the Covid-19 crisis. The filmmaker recently tweeted about talent and also mentioned about glamourising violence in cinema. Netizens are presuming the director took a sly jibe at Prabhas starrer Salaar teaser through his cryptic post.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEETS:

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TWEETS ABOUT PROMOTING NONSENSE CINEMA

Vivek took to his Twitter handle and wrote in his post, “GM. People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness.” He further quote tweeted a social media user and captioned his post as, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent.” Prior to the The Vaccine War director’s tweets, Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas starrer actioner Salaar’s teaser dropped early morning.

For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

Previous article
Lust Stories 2: Konkona Sensharma Shares Her Excitement On Success Of Her Short Film The Mirror
Next article
Missing Bronze Medal At Rio Olympics Was Very Painful, Says Former Tennis Player Sania Mirza
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights