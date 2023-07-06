Home

Did Vivek Agnihotri Take a Sly Jibe at ‘Salaar Teaser?’: ‘Glamourising Violence in Cinema’

Vivek Agnihotri recently tweeted about ‘glamourising violence in cinema’ amid Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar teaser’ release.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Jibe at ‘Salaar Teaser’: Vivek Agnihotri is known for being opinionated about socio-political issues and cinema. The filmmaker, who has created his own brand of filmmaking through movies like Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, never shies away from calling a spade a spade. Vivek is currently geared up for his upcoming film The Vaccine War which is about the efforts of Indian scientists and doctors during the Covid-19 crisis. The filmmaker recently tweeted about talent and also mentioned about glamourising violence in cinema. Netizens are presuming the director took a sly jibe at Prabhas starrer Salaar teaser through his cryptic post.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEETS:

GM. People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 6, 2023

Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent. https://t.co/hTJnLjJGYb — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 6, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TWEETS ABOUT PROMOTING NONSENSE CINEMA

Vivek took to his Twitter handle and wrote in his post, “GM. People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness.” He further quote tweeted a social media user and captioned his post as, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent.” Prior to the The Vaccine War director’s tweets, Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas starrer actioner Salaar’s teaser dropped early morning.

