Didnt Believe I Was Beautiful

Kajol Recalls Being Fat-Shamed, Trolled For Dark Skin in Initial Years ‘Didn’t Believe I Was Beautiful’

Actress Kajol has always been outspoken. She is feisty, bold, and dominated Bollywood on her own terms. In a recent chat show, Kajol revealed her struggles, yes she even had her own struggles! How it took a long time for Kajol to believe that she is beautiful. People used to fat-shame and troll for her own skin at the beginning of her career. Because she used to shoot in the sun most of the time, Kajol had this tan skin all the time. Talking to Humans of Bombay, Kajol recalled, “‘She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time.’ These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn’t care less. I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say about me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn’t pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was – Kajol.”

At the age of 32-33, Kajol eventually realised she was beautiful when she finally looked in the mirror and said it to herself. She further said that she continued to be herself and never let it show. “And like I said, you fake it, till you believe it and eventually you will make it,” the actress said.

Kajol on skin whitening surgery

Kajol has spoken about her skin before that how people assume that she has gone through skin whitening surgery. While talking to Pinkvilla, Kajol said, “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun! For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned! And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned! It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay-at-home surgery.”

Kajol started her career with Bekhudi and then appeared in the 1993 commercially successful thriller Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has had a successful 3-decade-long reign in the Hindi film industry. Undoubtedly, she has been a treat to watch on screen. Most recently, she appeared in the film Salaam Venky also starring Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles.












