Entertainment

Didnt Have That Much Money

admin July 24, 2023


Urfi Javed talked about lip fillers and shared her experiences with cosmetic procedures in an Instagram post.

Urfi Javed Opens Up About Lip Fillers And Botox ‘Didn’t Have That Much Money’

Urfi Javed has been open about lip fillers recently. Last week, when she opened up about getting undereye fillers, she started facing constant trolling for her dark circles. The procedure had gone horribly wrong and she was left with a swollen face. Now, after eyes, Urfi talked about lip fillers. The actor has been open about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. In a recent post, she shared her journey with lip fillers, revealing that she started getting them at the age of 18 because she felt her lips were too thin and desired fuller lips. At that time, she didn’t have much money, so she opted for a cheaper option and ended up with botched results. Urfi had to undergo a lip filler dissolution procedure to correct the issues. Despite this, she still uses lip fillers, but she now knows that less is more and has learned what suits her face better.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Urfi revealed, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers since the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever.”

For her fans, Urfi mentioned in the post, “I’m not telling people to not get them but In fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually recommend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”










