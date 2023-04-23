Home

Diljit Dosanjh Apologises to Coachella Security on Behalf of Excited Fans: ‘Security Paaji Sorry’

Recently, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. This weekend too, Diljit performed for the second time at Coachella on Saturday while bringing the Punjabi essence to the stage with his attire, consisting of a traditional white kurta, white turban, and sunglasses. His yet another captivating performances have gone viral and are being widely shared on social media. The audience cheered for him when he performed popular tracks like Do You Know, Peaches, Chamkila, Vibe, Jatt Da Pyar, and more.

Out of several viral videos, a video of Diljit has been on everyone’s feed where he can be seen speaking to the security personnel at the Coachella. He apologised on behalf of his enthusiastic fans and said, “Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you.”

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s videos from Coachella:

Dosanjh dropped an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate this historic moment.

