Diljit Dosanjh Removes Turban to Play ‘Chamkila’ in Netflix Movie, Upset Fans Say ‘Ye Nahi Karna Tha Paaji’ – Watch Viral Video

In a first, Diljit Dosanjh appears without his turban in the first look of his upcoming Netflix movie ‘Chamkila’. The actor-singer plays the role of legendary Punjabi artise Amar Singh Chamkila in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Check fans’ reactions to his first look sans the turban.

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Netflix movie Chamkila (Photo: Netflix)

Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday announced his new Hindi film, titled ‘Chamkila‘. A Netflix drama, it is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Diljit. The music of the film is designed by AR Rahman. In a first, the popular singer and actor is seen without his turban on-screen and that seems to have upset a section of the fans who believed that Diljit will never remove his turban – a symbol of embracing Sikhism, for anything in the whole wide world.

WHO WAS AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA, PLAYED BY DILJIT DOSANJH IN IMTIAZ ALI’S FILM?

The teaser of ‘Chamkila’ was released on the official social media handles of Netflix. The film is a biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila who was one of the most celebrated Punjabi singers ever. He was regarded as the greatest of all time and someone who had a tremendous influence on the people of the state, especially in the ’80s. He is considered the highest record-selling artiste with an unmatchable legacy. Chamkila and his partner Amarjot Kaur, played by Parineeti in the film, were assassinated in the year 1988. Two more members of their band were killed with them by a gang of motorcyclists who gunned them down as they stepped out of their vehicle during a performance in the Mehsampur district in Punjab. He was most popularly regarded as the Elvis of Punjab.

Before Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila‘, filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry made a mockumentary based on the singer’s life in 2018.

FANS UPSET WITH DILJIT DOSANJH’S NO-TURBAN LOOK IN ‘CHAMKILA’

Meanwhile, Diljit removing his turban for the first time has drew people’s attention on social media. In the comments section of the teaser shared by Netflix, many fans expressed their disappointment with Diljit’s decision to go bare-headed on-screen. One user wrote in Punjabi “Dil tutt gya 💔 paaji pagg bina kithe gall bann ni (sic).” Another user said, “@diljitdosanjh paji pagg … Tuci keha c you will not accept any offer jithe thanku pagg na hove (sic).”

WATCH DILJIT DOSANJH IN OFFICIAL TEASER OF THE NETFLIX MOVIE ‘CHAMKILA’

Chamkila at the age of 27. This is the first official full-fledged biopic made on the legendary singer. The release date of ‘Chamkila‘ is not announced yet. The film’s shooting was completed in March this year. It will release next year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on ‘Chamkila‘!















