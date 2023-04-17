Home

Diljit Dosanjh Takes India to Coachella Music Fest And Creates History, Check Viral Videos of His Killer Performance

Diljit Dosanjh created history by being the first Indian artiste to have performed at the Coachella Music and Art Festival in California, US. Here are the videos from his energetic performance that made the world go crazy.

Diljit Dosanjh put India on a world map as he performed at the US Popular Coachella music festival. The celebrated actor and singer took the crowd by storm as he sang his popular Punjabi numbers, in a full Punjabi avatar. Diljit sported a black kurta with a Punjabi-style dhoti and a turban. He did some Bhangra and made the audience go crazy after his energetic performance.

Diljit created history with his performance at the festival and became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US’ popular Coachella music festival. The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California’s Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends. Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth, and Kid Laroi.

Another thing that made Dosanjh everyone’s favourite was his gesture right before he stepped onto the stage. The singer prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with a huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks. “Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don’t understand my songs, catch the vibe,” Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.

The singer-actor, who shuffles between India and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as ‘Jatt da Pyaar’, ‘Patiala peg’, and ‘Munda hunda dhuppa vich tan kudiye’. Throughout the performance, shots of Dosanjh’s previous concerts were playing on a big screen in the background on stage. He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to the 45-minute-long set.

CHECK DILJIT DOSANJH’S PERFORMANCE VIDEOS FROM COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

The Greetings 🙏 The way diljit pronounced Coachella…..😍🔥 Punjabi, punjabiyat taken to different level #DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/ogiNZXwCBC — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 16, 2023

This is MASSIVE yk and that’s how you represent the culture. Diljit Dosanjh putting us “South Asians” on the Coachella map! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/Ea7tbVtqFH — DrAshish☬ (@issajattx1) April 16, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh has become the first #Punjabi Artist and #Sikh man to perform at #Coachella. The immense joy , love and admiration for Diljit has increased as he performed #live at Coachella 2023. #diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/pik1OiT6KP — PU Pulse (@pu_pulse) April 16, 2023

As a music aficionado & avid festival-goer, I was stoked to see #DiljitDosanjh script history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform at a festival that’s always been ahead of the curve. First #Oscars & now #Coachella2023 — the world is grooving to India & it’s music! pic.twitter.com/u6PgyWs3rw — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) April 17, 2023

During the performance of ‘Patiala Peg’, American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Dosanjh on his Instagram Stories. Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Dosanjh hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.

Veteran Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Maan congratulated Dosanjh for becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the American music festival. “Punjabi music lai Ikk Vadda din @diljitdosanjh wah!! Poori team nu bahut bahut mubarkan. (A big day for Punjabi music. Superb Dijljit Dosanjh. Congratulations to the whole team.)” he posted on Twitter.

Punjabi music lai Ikk Vadda din 👌🏽🧿 @diljitdosanjh wah!! Poori team nu bahut bahut mubarkan @OfficialSonaliS👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/1XSfSulCmU — Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) April 16, 2023

Dosanjh said he had learned everything from Maan, credited for taking Punjabi music across the globe. “I’ve learnt everything from you. Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saab,” he wrote. Rapper Badshah and Dosanjh’s ‘Udta Punjab’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated him.

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Frank Ocean will be taking the stage on Sunday.

