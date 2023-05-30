Home

Diljit Dosanjh To Play Amar Singh Chamkila In His Next Film: Meet The Character

The teaser of Chamkila featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.



Chamkila enjoyed immense popularity in Punjab.

Imtiaz Ali is back with a new venture based on the life of iconic Punjabi Singer – Amar Singh Chamkila The Love Aaj Kal director has collaborated with Netflix to release the film, titled Chamkila, on the OTT platform. The teaser of the movie has been released today and features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The film presents the true story of Punjab’s original rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh) who rose to prominence in the 80s because of his exceptional talent, despite numerous hurdles. The rebellious nature of Chamkila led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila?

Born on July 21, 1960, Amar Singh Chamkila loved music and singing since his childhood. While working in a cloth mill, he used to write songs. His song Takue Te Takua touched millions of hearts and he became a sensation in the villages of Punjab. He began to be widely known as ‘Chamkila’. He found a singing partner in Amarjot Kaur, who accompanied him while singing duets. The duo later tied the knot.

Chamkila enjoyed immense popularity in Punjab and was loved by everyone throughout the state. People used to refer to him as ‘Elvis of Punjab’. Singer-composer Amit Trivedi addressed him with a similar title during an event.

But, the singing sensation could not enjoy his popularity for long. Within a few years of achieving success, Chamkila and his wife were gunned down while going for a performance in Mehsampur in Punjab.

Chamkila’s teaser comes a day after the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala who, like the ‘Elvis of Punjab’, broke many records to make his name in the Punjabi music industry. Moose Wala had followers from all over the world and his death was noted as ‘Black Day’ by his fans.















