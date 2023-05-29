Dipika Kakar Decides to Quit Acting After Baby Birth, Says I Want to Live as Housewife

Home

Mumbai: TV actress Dipika Kakar who has worked in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka, has quit acting. In a recent report by the news portal, the actress has decided to leave showbiz and dedicate all her attention to her family and to-be-born child. According to Telly Chakkar, Dipika Kakar said that she was done with her acting career and wanted to quit the field. She was quoted saying, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

Dipika Kakar and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, made an announcement earlier this year regarding their upcoming addition to the family. Dipika, known for her role as Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, was last seen in 2020 opposite Karan Grover. Before that, she gained fame by participating in and winning the reality TV show Bigg Boss 12. Dipika has also showcased her dancing skills, in reality, shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Nach Baliye 8, where she teamed up with Shoaib. Her television journey began in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, where she played the character of Lakshmi, followed by her portrayal of Rekha in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love story began on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, eventually leading to their marriage in 2018. In January 2023, the couple joyfully announced their pregnancy by sharing the news on Instagram. Their caption expressed gratitude, happiness, excitement, and nervousness for this beautiful phase of their lives. They conveyed their anticipation of embracing parenthood and requested the prayers and love of their well-wishers for their little one.















