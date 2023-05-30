Home

Dipika Kakar Now Says She is Not Quitting Acting Forever, Just ‘Always Craved to Live as Housewife’

Dipika Kakar takes a u-turn on her statement that she would be quitting acting forever to concentrate at raising her kids. She now says she might just return to work any day in the future.

Dipika Kakar’s new statement on quitting work (Photo: Instagram/ Dipika Kakar)

Mumbai: Actor Dipika Kakar is expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and the two are excited about starting a new journey as parents. While talking about the same recently, the actor mentioned that she would be spending time at home with her family once her baby is born because that’s something she always wanted to do.

Dipika, in an interview with tellychakkar, said she always wanted to be a housewife and that’s what she is now planning to do once her baby is here. However, in a new interview today, she refuted the reports of quitting the industry altogether. The actor said all she meant was that she would take a break from work and focus on raising her child but if she is offered something fantastic in between, she would definitely consider working on it.

The actor, who rose to fame from her appearance in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ told Etimes, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting. So, I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife. Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to work ever again.”

The actor added that she might just take a quick break and return to acting after some time. Deepika said it’s not a rigid decision and she would always be open to working if something really exciting comes her way. “I might not be working for the next four-five years or I might accept it also. It is also possible that I get offered something very good and I might accept it. I might feel like giving the first four-five years to my kid. I can only talk about all this once my baby is here,” she said.

Dipika referred to her mom while talking about the way she would be raising her kids. She added that she has seen her mother waking up early and enjoying it. “That is the phase I want to go through and experience it. When you say that this is the best phase that I’m enjoying right now, you are absolutely right. This life has been my dream,” she concluded.

