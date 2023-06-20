Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut On Producing Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Director Look Forward To My Opinion’

Kangana Ranaut highlighted that actors have been actively producing their films but when a woman takes up the role, it is considered new.

The actress is excited as she steps into the production world. (Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut wore the producer’s hat for Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Sai Kabir. The film is all set to release on Prime Video India on June 23. The actress is excited as she steps into the production world and fans, too, are looking forward to witnessing Kangana’s producing prowess. Meanwhile, Kangana has spoken about her journey into production which she defines as a seamless transition. While speaking with Punjab Kesari in an interview, Kangana talked about the perception of people if women turn producers in the film industry. She highlighted that actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have been actively producing their films but when a woman takes up the role, it is considered new.

“But when a woman does it, people feel it’s very new. My directors have always asked me to collaborate with them. They look forward to my opinion, because obviously I choose to work with only the people who’re collaborative,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed some interesting facts while speaking about her collaborative process with director Sai Kabir on Tiku Weds Sheru. She said that Sai had contributed five drafts whereas she worked on three drafts of the script. Kangana noted, “Even when we were collaborating on the music, I’d write three lines and he’d write three. When we went on floors, of course, he’s a very equipped director since he’s done Revolver Rani in the past, but since I’ve been an actor on this film, I’d already conceptualised some scenes. And since Avneet is a new actor, I thought she won’t be able to do the very emotionally layered scenes. And as a man, Sai won’t be able to guide her in the best way. So that’s when I came on set and helped her out.”

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn when she turned director for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. However, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, will be her first project as the film is being produced under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The actress is also directing and producing her next project titled Emergency. The upcoming film is a period political drama based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tiku weds Sheru is a romantic comedy which follows the life of Sheru (Nawazuddin) who is a struggling actor in Mumbai. The story unfolds after Sheru’s family finds him Tiku (Avneet Kaur) to get married and the latter agrees to marry Sheru only because of her ambition to find a footing in Bollywood.















