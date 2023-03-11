Director Shyam Benegal Both Kidneys Fail, Undergoes Dialysis at Home

Home

Director Shyam Benegal’s Both Kidneys Fail, Undergoes Dialysis at Home

Veteran Filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s both kidneys have failed and as requested by the doctor, his dialysis have started from home.

Award-winning director Shyam Benegal who is known for Zubeidaa, Mammo, Welcome to Sajjanpur, has been undergoing dialysis at home after his both kidneys failed. Shyam, who is 88, has not been able to visit the hospital for treatment as his health has started deteriorating. The ailment filmmaker’s staff said that Shyam Benegal was well in the past but after a few days he stopped going to the hospital, so the doctors advised him to rest at home and take dialysis under medical observation.

Shyam Benegal who has bagged Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and National awards, was planning to make a Bengali film Mujib: The Making of a Nation. It stars Arifin Shuvoo as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh and father of the nation, popularly known as Bangabandhu, who was assassinated with his family during coup d’état in 1975.

Shyam Benegal is the president of the Federation of Film Societies of India. He owns a production company called Sahyadri Films and has authored three books based on his own films including The Churning with Vijay Tendulkar (1984), Satyajit Ray (1988), and The Marketplace (1989).

Wishing for Shyam Benegal's speedy recovery.












