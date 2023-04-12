Home

Disha Patani Dazzles in Slinky Satin Silver Cutout Dress With Plunging Neckline, See Her Hot-Toned Legs in Pics

Disha Patani soars mercury levels in halter neck dress featuring plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Scroll down to see her latest pics.

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. From sexy bikini avatars to casual appearances to silhouette dresses, the star never failed to impress us with her mesmerizing appearances. Disha prefers to treat her Instagram followers’ on daily basis with drop-dead gorgeous pictures. Well, this time too, the diva left us awestruck as she shared stunning pics of herself in sexy attire. Take a look:

Taking too the Instagram, Disha Patani was seen adorning halter neck dress with a midriff cutout and a slit on the side. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharp contour and glowing skin. For hair, she had mermaid waves cascading over her shoulders. Disha let her pictures do the talking and didn’t upload any caption.

No wonder she was the rightful recipient of the Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year – Female! Fans were in an awe after Disha uploaded drop-dead gorgeous pictures on gram. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also the way she struck some amazing poses for the shoot. ‘You look hot’, ‘Woah’, ‘Stunning’ fans commented.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Besides this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her kitty.

What do you guys think of Disha Patani’s Latest OOTD? Tell us in comments below











