Disha Patani Gets Trolled For Dressing up Inappropriately at Sid-Kiara Wedding Reception

Disha Patani Gets Trolled For Dressing up ‘Inappropriately’ at Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Reception – Read Comments

Disha Patani was one of the guests at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding reception on Sunday evening. She attended the event in blue-green sparkly separates. But, the fans think she could have done better.

Disha Patani Gets Trolled For ‘Inappropriately’ Dressing up at Sid-Kiara’s Wedding Reception – Read Comments (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception: Disha Patani was one of the celebrity guests at the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception that took place at a lavish hotel in Mumbai on Sunday evening. For the occasion, she chose to doll up in blue-green sparkly separates. The actor paired her hot figure-hugging skirt that featured a dangerously high slit with a crop top featuring a cowl neckline.

Disha’s outfit was backless and revealed a lot of skin; she looked fantastic in it. However, the fans think it was definitely not the right pick for an event like a wedding reception. As soon as Disha’s videos and pictures went viral, several social media users lined up in the comment sections of various posts to highlight how it was not a bad look but ‘inappropriate’ as per the event she was attending.

Disha is known to carry such sultry outfits with full confidence. She has a fabulous body and she never fails to impress her audience by putting that on full display every time she steps out of her house. However, the fans seemed a bit unimpressed with her choice this time. One user commented on a pap video of Disha and wrote, “This is not reception wear more like a club wear (sic).” Another said, “Dress is nice bt nt to b worn in wedding reception..👎👎 (sic).” Check more comments here:

Disha later changed into an even more sultry dress as she exited the reception to attend a party at another place in the city. The actor looked sensuous in a sheer purple mini that featured a lot of sparkles, a plunging neckline, and a side crisscross detailing. Disha teamed up her mini dress with a silver sparkly bag and minimal jewellery.

Apart from Disha, several other Bollywood stars were present to bless the newlyweds at their wedding reception. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Akash Ambani-Shloka Ambani, Raashi Khanna and Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap among others posed on the red carpet and looked their best at Sid-Kiara’s wedding party.

Do you like Disha's look here though?












