Disha Patani Glows in White After Flaunting Her Monday Morning Face, See Pic

Actress Disha Patani fades away Monday blues with her oh-so-hot photos in a white halter-neck top.

Actress Disha Patani has always been passionate about staying fit and healthy. She firmly believes that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and that’s what kept her motivated to work out consistently. Her dedication to fitness and her stunning figure had always been the talk of the town. She has been inspiring millions of her fans and followers to adopt a healthier lifestyle and stay physically active. Apart from her fitness regime, Disha is also known for her impeccable sense of style. She has been a fashion icon and never failed to impress her fans with sartorial choices. On a beautiful Monday morning, Disha Patani shared a couple of pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, which quickly went viral. In the picture, Disha was seen posing in a gorgeous white halter-neck top, without any makeup on.

Disha Patani’s messy hair gave an artistic vibe to the photo. These pics on her Instagram feed will fade away your Monday blues. Disha’s natural beauty and radiant glow have left her fans in awe, and the picture garnered millions of likes within a few hours of being posted. Disha’s toned body and svelte figure have once again become the talk of the town, and her fans couldn’t stop gushing about how beautiful she looked.

A look at Disha Patani’s Monday look:

Disha Patani has always been grateful for the love and support that she had received from her fans, and this picture was just her way of thanking them for always being there for her. What do you think about it?











