Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Leopard Print Bikini as She Drops Jaw-Dropping Selfie, See Pic

Disha Patani recently set the internet ablaze in her hot leopard print bikini avatar as she shared a jaw-dropping bathroom selfie.

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Leopard Print Bikini: The summers have arrived way too early as the wait is finally over for Disha Patani’s fans and followers. The actor known for her sensuous and jaw-dropping photos and reels, shared a sizzling bathroom selfie. Disha donned a hot animal print bikini in the pic, as she flaunted her hot bod. The bold and sexy diva looks captivating and alluring as she brings the much-needed sex appeal in the picture that is breaking the internet. Disha has always been very particular about her health and fitness and never skips her hardcore gym training even during film shoots. The Ek Villain Returns had earlier shared a photo from her sizzling ad shoot for a lingerie commercial. She sported a black and white leopard print lingerie and looked drop-dead-gorgeous.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL SELFIE IN SEXY BIKINI:

DISHA PATANI SETS THE INTERNET ABLAZE WITH HER HOT SELFIE

Disha shared her pic on Wednesday which appears to be from her bathroom. She can be seen standing before the mirror while taking her selfie in a skimpy beachwear. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the leopard print bikini in the post-shower selfie. Apart for her love for workout and kickboxing, Disha is also a water baby and a beach bum. Her raunchy photo with wet hair has left netizens gasping for breath as she flaunts her hot toned legs. The candid side and back shot in the bare tiny minimal bathing suit brings the much-needed glam quotient and sultriness. The actor’s alleged boyfriend Aleksander Alex Illic commented, “burnnnnnn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”. Her fans and followers dropped fire, heart, heart-shaped-eye and kiss emojis. A user hailed her boldness and wrote, “Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal,” adding a heart emoji. Another fan commented, “You just broke Instagram & my phone just melted,” adding face and heart emojis. While a netizen took a funny jibe pointing at her animal print and wrote, “Fight For The Right Of The Tiger. #savetiger 😂😂😂.”

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

