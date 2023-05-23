Disha Patani is breaking the internet as she left netizens gasping for breath while posing in her bold black bikini top.

Disha Patani Scorches Screens in Smoking Hot Bikini Top, See Pic

Disha Patani Sports Hot Bikini Top: Disha Patani is setting the screens ablaze with her captivating and charming persona. The actress who recently posted a poolside bikini picture has once again shared a stunning pic as netizens are left gasping for breath. Disha’s sizzling photo was hailed by celebs and fans. She is known for posting her sensuous posts from beach vacations and workout sessions. The Ek Villain Returns actress follows a healthy lifestyle as she never skips her gym regime despite hectic shooting schedule. Apart from weight training, Disha is also thorough with kickboxing and tae-kwon-do. She often flaunts her hourglass figure by posing in sexy swimsuits.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PHOTOS:

DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BOLD BLACK BIKINI TOP

Disha took to her social media handles and posted a picture in bold black bikini top. She looked sensual as flaunted her hot bod. The actress brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in her latest picture. Her fans and followers are gushing over the pic as the summer is getting much hotter as the tempting post is breaking the internet. Disha’s new pal and actress Mouni Roy commented “Ufffff🔥🔥🔥🔥.” The duo have become BFFs ever since they went to Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers tour. The actress’s friend Aleksander Alex Illic wrote on her post “Daaaaaamn 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍.” Ever since Disha’s alleged break-up with Tiger Shroff, there have been dating rumours about her and Aleksander. However, both of them have denied the same.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

