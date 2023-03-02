Home

Disha Patani Sends Cute Birthday Note For Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Aka 'Tiggy'

Disha Patani dropped an adorable picture of her rumoured boyfriend, birthday boy – Tiger Shroff!

As actor Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday, March 2, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani shared a cute picture of him with the sweetest birthday wish. Taking to Instagram stories, Disha dropped an adorable picture of a birthday boy and captioned it, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy”. In the picture, Tiger is seen wearing a tracksuit along with tiger printed fur hat scarf. Tiger and Disha, who have been rumoured to be dating for several years, have sparked speculations with their dinner date outings, regular vacations, and gym sessions.

Disha Patani’s post for Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shoff and Disha Patani have even worked together in film Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff made his debut with ‘Heropanti’ almost a decade ago, very few people could imagine that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film Heropanti.

Disha, on the other hand, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha Patani will also be seen in producer Karan Johar’s next action film Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.











