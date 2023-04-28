Home

Disha Patani Sets Fitness Goals as She Shows Her Martials Arts Skills in Hot Training Video – Watch

Disha Patani Shows Her Martials Arts Skills in Hot Gym Video: Disha Patani has become symbolic of fitness and workout in Bollywood. The actor is among the hottest actors of B-town who follows a disciplined gym regime. Disha never skips her training sessions despite her hectic movie schedules, ad commercials, public appearances for events and award ceremonies. She keeps posting her kickboxing, deadlifting, aerial and other forms of exercises in her Instagram reels. The Ek Villain Returns actor is very fond of beach holidays and shares her pictures in sizzling beachwear. Disha’s hourglass figure is a proof of her dedication towards martial arts and a healthy lifestyle.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL TAE KWON DO VIDEO:

DISHA PATANI DROPS MARTIAL ARTS VIDEO FROM GYM

The actor captioned her post as “🙃.” In the video she can be seen aggressively throwing kicks on her trainer as the duo are engaged in a combat fight session. In the hardcore training session Disha has to tactfully defend herself with kicks and punches and it seems it might be hard for her. However, in the end she floors down her opponent and smiles at the cameras. Celebs and fans were impressed by the actor’s Tae Kwon Do skills. Her newly found best friend Mouni Roy commented, “My 🥷 ❤️.” A section of netizens mocked her and wrote they thought she was fighting with Tiger Shroff. Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating, though neither of them went exclusive about their relationship. A netizen commented “I thought tiger and Disha fighting after break up 😢.” Anothet user wrote “For a minute I thought that was tiger shroff 😂.” Few weeks ago, she had shared a video of herself from the gym where she is performing heavy weightlifting. The actor wore yellow shorts and a light-coloured jacket in the clip she posted on her Instagram stories.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

