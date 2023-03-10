Disha Patani Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Smoking Hot Electrifying Dance Performance Watch Viral Video

Home

Disha Patani Sets The Stage on Fire: Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to mesmerize and surprise her fans and followers. The actor who often slays the internet with her fashion statements is now rocking the stage at Dallas as she is there for her The Entertainers Tour. Disha’s vacation reels and pictures, workout clips and photoshoots are always breaking the internet. She looks stunning and sensational in both western and ethnic wear. Her sexy dance moves are scorching screens are netizens are gasping for breath.

Disha is currently spreading her charm all across the globe with her dazzling performances in The Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. Taking ahead of her journey from Atlanta, she has reached Dallas, Texas, and is making everyone fall for her with her performances on the stage. She took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of her performance from The Entertainers Tour in Dallas. She captioned her post as “Grateful to be able to do what i love✨ thank you Dallas for this beautiful show❤️ #theentertainers”. Disha looked sensuous in her scorching hot outfits as she brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Her newfound friend and colleague Mouni Roy captioned her post as “😍😍😍😍😍”. Disha’s rumoured ex-beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented “Wowwww deeshu!🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Disha also dropped a still from her on-stage performance and again thanked Dallas for the fabulous show as she wrote “Thank. You dallas for the fabulous show ✨❤️”.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

