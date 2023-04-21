Disha Patani Sets Workout Goals as She Performs Deadlifts at The Gym

Home

Disha Patani, known for her dedicated fitness routine is setting workout goals as she recently performed deadlifts at the gym.

Disha Patani Performs Deadlifts at The Gym: Disha Patani follows a very disciplined routine when it comes to her health and fitness. The actor is particular about her diet and never misses to hit the gym even during film and ad commercial shoots, promotional events or shows. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her hourglass figure. The Ek Villain Returns actor slays in both ethnic and western outfits as she looks fit and fabulous. Her beach vacation pictures are a proof on how much serious she remains when it comes to daily exercising. Now, she once again took to her Instagram handle to share a rigorous workout video of herself.

DISHA PATANI PERFORMS RIGOROUS WORKOUT

In the video Disha can be seen deadlifting at the gym. The actor donnned yellow shorts and a light-coloured jacket while weightlifting. She is known for her weight-training during workouts and likes to push herself beyond comfort zone. Apart from lifting heavy weights, she also practices kickboxing and aerial Martial Arts along with her trainer. Disha’s smoking hot pictures in bold tiny bikinis during beach vacations are often breaking the internet. Fans are often left gasping for breath as she drops her sizzling pics in sexy lingerie and flaunts her hot bod. Disha is always game when it comes to experimenting with her style and looks. She always slays in all kinds of dresses, be it party wear, bridal wear, bathing suits or sports wear. She recently surprised netizens as she wore a tiny glittery bralette and matching saree at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala.

DISHA PATANI SIZZLED AT NMACC GALA

Disha wore a bold bralette and saree while she posed for the paparazzi after arriving at the NMACC Gala Day 2. The actor is popular for sporting smoking hot and sexy dresses at events yet bringing the much-needed grace and poise with her charming presence. Disha looked sensual and alluring in the captivating video which is breaking the internet. Her dapper entry set the hearts racing as internet was left gasping for breath. The diva’s oomph factor and sex appeal blends glamour with panache. She strikes a fine balance between grace and sensuality. Disha’s washboard abs in the scorching hot saree reminded of Mermaid or Princess Jasmine. She once again showcased how to look sexy in bikinis and sarees without losing the desiness. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

DISHA PATANI ROCKED THE ENTERTAINERS TOUR WITH AKSHAY KUMAR AND MOUNI ROY

Disha was recently spreading her charm all across the globe with her dazzling performances in The Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. She also posted a series of pictures of herself on Friday from back-stage during her dance tour. The actor looked spectacular in red-hot bikini top and shimmery thigh-high-slit skirt in the photos. Disha looked sensuous in the pics and captioned her post as 🐙. She has also been in the news because of her newfound friendship with Mouni Roy, Zara Khan and Sargun Mehta during the Atlanta dance tour.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

