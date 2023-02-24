Home

Disha Patani Slays in Mirror Selfie as She Flaunts Her Hot-Toned Abs in Crop-Top And Denims, See Pics

Disha Patani Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs: Disha Patani always hits the bull’s eye when it comes to her social media posts. The actor never disappoints her fans and has aced it when it comes to hot Instagram photos and reels. Disha’s sexy mirror selfies are quite a rage among netizens as the internet has gone bonkers over her glamorous pictures. The Ek Villain Returns actor had recently left internet gasping for breath with her scorching hot mirror selfie from the bathroom. She looked alluring and sensuous in the pic as she donned an animal-print bikini. The jaw-dropping selfie post was hailed by netizens as the diva bravely flaunted her stretch marks besides her hot-bod. Her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Illic and Sonam Kapoor also praised her photo.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S SIZZLING SELFIES:

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN BLACK CROP-TOP AND BLUE DENIMS

Disha took to her Instagram stories and posted a video selfie of herself. The actor can be seen donning a sexy sleeveless black crop-top and blue denims revealing her washboard abs. Disha has always followed a disciplined health and fitness regime. She is very punctual with her gym routine and never skips her workout despite her hectic schedule. Her videos of rigorous weight-training, kickboxing and aerial martial arts showcase her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The actor poses in front of the mirror as she takes a back selfie. Disha then turns and flaunts her hot-toned abs. The few seconds video brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

