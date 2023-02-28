Do You Know Ranbir Kapoor CA Asked Him to Make a Will Before Alia Bhatt Delivery?

Home

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying their parenthood after welcoming their daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Interestingly, when Alia was about to deliver their first child, Ranbir was approached by his Chartered Accountant asking him if he wants to make a will. In an interview last year, Ranbir was asked if he was thinking about the Kapoor family’s legacy as he was about to become a father.He recalled his CA asking him if he wanted to make a will. Ranbir was confused and taken aback thinking why he would want to make a will at this age.

On Sunday, during a media interaction, while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. Kapoor also shared some fun moments from his parenthood journey and said “I’m a burping specialist! I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Besharam actor will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.











